A Canadian woman was injured after her vehicle left the Kansas Turnpike and struck several trees due to heavy rain Wednesday morning.
According to Lyon County Sheriff Deputy Jeff Rodriguez, at approximately 7:56 a.m. Wednesday, Lyon County Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County EMS and Rescue responded to mile marker 128 on the Kansas Turnpike for a one-vehicle injury accident.
"A silver Buick left the roadway and struck a fence and a tree line. Upon investigation it was determined that the driver and sole occupant in the vehicle was identified as 32-year-old Lydia Terison of Toronto, Canada," Rodriguez said. "It was determined that the Buick left the roadway due to significant weather conditions and struck a fence and several trees."
Terison was transported to Newman Regional Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident.
