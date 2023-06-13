The Emporia Fire Department is planning a barbecue fundraiser for one of their own this month.
According to Captain Greg Davis, an Emporia firefighter was recently diagnosed with cancer and the department is hoping to raise some money to help offset the costs associated with that.
“Our service is always kind of known to be a tight knit group,” Davis said. “It’s kind of your second family, you know. We spend more time with these guys than we do sometimes our own family, so when something like this comes, it doesn’t just affect him, it affects all of us because he is one of our brothers. We all just try to step up to the plate and do whatever we can to help you.”
The event is set for 5 -7 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Fire Station No. 2, 1427 Industrial Rd.
Davis said the meal features a pulled pork dinner with sandwich, chips, baked beans and a dessert, in a drive-thru style. He said the department will pull some of their trucks out and guests will be asked to enterfroml the apron on the west side of the station off of 15th Avenue. From there, you’ll go straight through the building, get your food and exit onto Industrial Road.
The cost of the meal is a free-will donation via cash or check.
“We’ll have plenty of guys here to serve your food,” Davis said. “Whatever you see fit to donate, we’ll take.”
Those who wish to make a donation, but can’t make it to the event are asked to get ahold of Davis by calling 620-343-4230 at Fire Station No. 1. You can also drop off donations at Fire Station No. 1, 120 E. Fifth Ave.
“I appreciate the community’s support and anything helps,” Davis said.
