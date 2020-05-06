Good morning! Highs should reach the upper 60s today with sunshine throughout.
Our top stories from yesterday:
Emporia family celebrates three generations of ESU nursing -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/gaz/article_f9e34224-8e14-11ea-8dc9-cb3bcb3de957.html
Lyon County numbers continue to climb; 161 active cases recorded, 144 recoveries -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_2fa953c8-8f08-11ea-852c-77089ce3696e.html
For some local businesses, many questions remain -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_f7440172-8ae3-11ea-b1a2-87f5f6e2ccd4.html
Top national news:
The second virus wave: How bad will it be as lockdowns ease? -
https://apnews.com/bda9923cff8c143084141bc4c097b95c
States with few virus cases get big share of relief aid -
https://apnews.com/48b8109fce0d922a8fb0f5fce20dee92
Your uplifting story for today:
Donations for Native Americans flood in from Irish people hoping to thank them for their help during the Great Hunger famine -
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/coronavirus-irish-food-donations-native-americans-great-hunger-famine/
