morning.jpg

Good morning! Highs should reach the upper 60s today with sunshine throughout.

Our top stories from yesterday:

Emporia family celebrates three generations of ESU nursing -

http://www.emporiagazette.com/gaz/article_f9e34224-8e14-11ea-8dc9-cb3bcb3de957.html

Lyon County numbers continue to climb; 161 active cases recorded, 144 recoveries -

http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_2fa953c8-8f08-11ea-852c-77089ce3696e.html

For some local businesses, many questions remain -

http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_f7440172-8ae3-11ea-b1a2-87f5f6e2ccd4.html

Top national news:

The second virus wave: How bad will it be as lockdowns ease? -

https://apnews.com/bda9923cff8c143084141bc4c097b95c

States with few virus cases get big share of relief aid -

https://apnews.com/48b8109fce0d922a8fb0f5fce20dee92

Your uplifting story for today:

Donations for Native Americans flood in from Irish people hoping to thank them for their help during the Great Hunger famine -

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/coronavirus-irish-food-donations-native-americans-great-hunger-famine/

