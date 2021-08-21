The Emporia Gazette
Don Carter was the first winner of Valu-Net LLC’s #AStrongerConnection contest, the company announced Aug. 15.
According to the nomination submitted, Carter has “dedicated his life to building a stronger community as a social worker.” A native Emporian, he attended Fort Hays State University for gymnastics and tried out for the Olympics. He’s owned multiple gyms across the state for more than a decade.
“Don organized the first Juneteenth celebration, holds weekly community meetings in the Eastside Memorial Park called the ‘Know Better React Better’ campaign, and has recently brought together two churches to talk about racial reconciliation,” the nomination said.
The nomination continued on, saying Carter has spent his life working to end the childhood trauma of racism and discrimination through dialogues within the community.
Nominations for the contest can be made at myvalunet.com/contest through Sept. 5.
