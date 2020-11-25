Loretta Mae Luder, 85, died November 23, 2020 in Wichita, Kansas. She was born May 18th, 1935, to Raymond and Isabel (Burton) Hamilton in Mingo, Kansas. Loretta was preceded in death by her husband James on September 24, 2020. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Colwich, Kansas.
Loretta grew up in Irving, Kansas and graduated from high school there in 1953. She met her husband Jim while living and working in Manhattan, Kansas, and they were married October 9, 1954. Over their 65-year marriage Loretta was a devoted wife and mother to seven children and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. She also spent years working as part-time bookkeeper for the family business, Luco Manufacturing in Strong City, Kansas. She was blessed with a green thumb and dedicated much of her spare time to her beloved flower gardens.
In addition to her husband, Jim, Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Isabel; brothers, Meddie, Everett, Roy, Robert, James and Gordon; and grandson, Edward “Rob” Koger, Jr. She is survived by her brother, Stanley (Marilyn) Hamilton of Indianapolis, Indiana; her sister, Bonnie (Harold) Tremblay of Okeechobee, Florida; and her seven children: Dr. Jacob Kim (Debra) Luder, Sparta, MO; Kay (Edward) Koger, Wilmore, KS; Diana Luder, Murphy, North Carolina; Dr. Everett Kirk (Theresa) Luder, Buena Vista, VA; William (Sandy) Luder, Cottonwood Falls, KS; Dr. Barbara Luder, Wichita, KS and Robert (Tayna) Luder, Overland Park, KS. Loretta is also survived by 17 grandchildren: Kris Cummings, Kory Luder, Kari Baumgarner, Kyle Luder, Jared Koger, Jenna Simmons, Beth Luder, Christian Luder, Rose Luder, Cassandra Luder, Matt Luder, Sarah Luder, Rachel DeWitt, Laura DeWitt, Ryan Luder, Eric Luder, Emily Luder, 20 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Rosary Service will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 1 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Strong City, Kansas. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. with Father Andrew Seiler officiating. Burial will follow at St. Anthony’s Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Anthony Building Fund or Botanica, The Wichita Gardens, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, Kansas 66845.
