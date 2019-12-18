Outgoing Emporia City Commissioner Bobbi Mlynar was recognized for her many years of service during a meeting of the commission Wednesday evening at the Municipal Courtroom.
That’s eight years and nine months of service, to be exact.
“The legislature stretched it out, so it turned into eight years and nine months,” Mlynar said. “But it really doesn’t feel like it was long enough.”
Mlynar was first elected to the city commission in 2011. An Emporia native, Mlynar said she decided to run about three months after retiring from her career with The Emporia Gazette because she wanted to help bring out the best in the community.
“I absolutely love the city, and I saw a lot of dissension going on,” Mlynar said. “I didn’t want us to lose what we really are, and what we are is a bunch of intelligent, talented people throughout this community. We go out and we send successes out in every conceivable career, and the list of people who have just been tops of their fields from Emporia is just incredible. I really think we have a lot going for us.”
Mlynar said she is proud of what the commission has accomplished over the last eight years, with improvements in the city’s economic situation chief among them. Improvements to city infrastructure — such as the water and sewer lines — as well as increases in sales tax revenues and an improving housing market show that Emporia is making strides in the right direction.
“It just seems like there’s a lot of changes that we’ve made, and maybe I’m just too old to remember them,” Mlynar said with a laugh.
Mlynar said she would like to see the city commission enact tougher animal laws to keep furry friends safe and secure. She would like to see a strong city-wide spay and neuter program developed to help decrease the number of strays in the city.
She would also like to see the city set up another source for water.
“Back in 2012 or 2013 we had a horrible drought, and once the drought was gone, the concern just kind of seeped away,” Mlynar said. “I don’t want us to be caught again where the Council Grove Reservoir isn’t adequate enough to provide us with enough water. If we want our city to grow, we need to ensure that we can always supply water for the needs of the people in it.”
Mayor Jon Geitz praised Mlynar for her integrity while serving on the board.
“You’ve been an honest and practical commissioner, and I think we all appreciate that,” he said. “I know the staff does.”
Mlynar received an engraved plaque commemorating her service.
In other business, commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to amend the official boundary list for the City of Emporia to include a recently annexed area near Riverside Elementary School that will be developed into a housing subdivision. They then approved a resolution to request two additional districts to the State of Kansas for Rural Housing Incentive District designation. The districts include Cresthill, located adjacent to the Hidden Vistas subdivision between Lakeridge and Hidden Lakes drives, and Riverside Court, located south of Riverside Elementary School.
Cresthill’s proposed development would include both single-family homes and duplex housing, while Riverside Court would be developed into single-family homes.
Commissioners also:
• Approved the 2020 maintenance contract with the Emporia Public Library
• Approved an agreement with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for access to property for groundwater testing
• Approved a design and engineering contract with BG Consultants for a 12th Avenue waterline project that will extend from Grand to Constitution streets
• Appointed Clint Shown to the Community Housing Board/Emporia Land Bank
• Approved an ordinance to amend the 2019 budget to increase the budget authority on three funds following a public hearing with no objections
The city commission will next meet for a study session on Jan. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.