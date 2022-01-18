If you know who took a trailer in Emporia during December, you could get a reward.
Lyon County Crime Stoppers offered the $1,000 reward Monday night for information about a “homemade utility trailer” stolen from 930 Woodland Street between December 8-14, 2021.
The person who stole had to “cut items that secured the trailer,” a Crime Stoppers notice said.
Anonymous tips about the theft can be made by calling 620-342-2273, visiting P3tips.com or using the P3 smartphone app.
