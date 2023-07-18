Visit Emporia has awarded $2,600 in grant funding to four local organizations this week.
The organizaton has awarded $15,000 in grants since February. Tourism grants are available to organizations actively marketing their event or project to attract out-of-town visitors to Emporia.
Grant awards and recipients for the final grant cycle this year are:
- $350 - Emporia State Recreation Services for the Kansas State NIRSA Workshop
- $250 - Knights of Columbus for Kansas State Knights of Columbus Golf Tournament
- $800 - Latin Legends Softball Club for Latin Legends Softball Tournament
- $1,200 - No Coast Film Fest for No Coast Film Fest
Visit Emporia is a destination marketing organization promoting Emporia, Kansas to potential visitors and serves as the official Visitor Information Center for Emporia offering brochures and maps of Emporia, surrounding areas and the State of Kansas. www.visitemporia.com.
