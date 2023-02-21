Newman Regional Health held its annual employee recognition dinner at the Bowyer Building on Feb. 16, honoring 63 employees with a combined 650 years of service.
CEO Bob Wright revealed the news during this celebration that Newman Regional Health had again been recognized as a Top 100 Critical Access Hospital for 2023. The fourth time since becoming a Critical Access Hospital in 2016 that Newman has achieved this recognition.
“It is no coincidence that we continue to be recognized as one of the top 100 Critical Access Hospitals in the United States," he said. "It is our experienced staff, such as those we honor here tonight that are responsible for mentoring our new employees. Without them we could not sustain this level of performance year after year. And fulfill our mission 'to improve health in the community by providing high quality care.'"
The following individuals reached these years of service milestones during the 2022 calendar year:
5 Years
Dalten Lesslie
Jordan Grantham
Donna Dix
Alana Longwell
Cheri Podrebarac
Oyeladun Oyenuga
Erin Arndt
Erica Smith
Ryan Tollefson
Luis Villarreal
Janeen Cisneros
Jennifer Lacey
Brandi Smith
Elizabeth Reyes
Jessica Williams
Renee Pankaskie
Carly Withers
Steven Edwards
Kendra Shaw
Patricia Webb
Andrea Alexander
Jennifer Simpson
Haley Nuessen
Shannon Lingenfelter
Muhammad Nasrulaha
Jessica Strawder
Andrea Mitchell-Kemp
Holly Cutright
Michael Lloyd
Krista Ohmie
Beverly Gaston
Melissa Kirchgestner
Kelly Hudson
10 Years
Rick Doeden
Sandra Wilson
Brieanna Baxter
Lynn Doeden
Martalee Milakovich
Julie Glass
Judith Marks
Matthew Turner
Bailey Buttrey
Kenneth Webb
Karen Carl
Kathryn Wilson
Augustus Benjamin
15 Years
Tracy Hinrichs
Christine Wyda
Lauralee Hearn
Marlene Bender
George Boesche
20 Years
Kathryn Waters
Erin Piper
Celestine Hulett
Lynn Redeker
Shannon Hadley
Cynthia Fowler
Roger Brummett
25 Years
Rita Davis
Erin Wilson
30 Years
Joanie Blits
Calvin Murphy
Emily Dieker
