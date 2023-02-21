Newman Regional Health held its annual employee recognition dinner at the Bowyer Building on Feb. 16, honoring 63 employees with a combined 650 years of service.

CEO Bob Wright revealed the news during this celebration that Newman Regional Health had again been recognized as a Top 100 Critical Access Hospital for 2023. The fourth time since becoming a Critical Access Hospital in 2016 that Newman has achieved this recognition.

“It is no coincidence that we continue to be recognized as one of the top 100 Critical Access Hospitals in the United States," he said. "It is our experienced staff, such as those we honor here tonight that are responsible for mentoring our new employees. Without them we could not sustain this level of performance year after year. And fulfill our mission 'to improve health in the community by providing high quality care.'"

The following individuals reached these years of service milestones during the 2022 calendar year:

5 Years

Dalten Lesslie

Jordan Grantham

Donna Dix

Alana Longwell

Cheri Podrebarac

Oyeladun Oyenuga

Erin Arndt

Erica Smith

Ryan Tollefson

Luis Villarreal

Janeen Cisneros

Jennifer Lacey

Brandi Smith

Elizabeth Reyes

Jessica Williams

Renee Pankaskie

Carly Withers

Steven Edwards

Kendra Shaw

Patricia Webb

Andrea Alexander

Jennifer Simpson

Haley Nuessen

Shannon Lingenfelter

Muhammad Nasrulaha

Jessica Strawder

Andrea Mitchell-Kemp

Holly Cutright

Michael Lloyd

Krista Ohmie

Beverly Gaston

Melissa Kirchgestner

Kelly Hudson

10 Years

Rick Doeden

Sandra Wilson

Brieanna Baxter

Lynn Doeden

Martalee Milakovich

Julie Glass

Judith Marks

Matthew Turner

Bailey Buttrey

Kenneth Webb

Karen Carl

Kathryn Wilson

Augustus Benjamin

15 Years

Tracy Hinrichs

Christine Wyda

Lauralee Hearn

Marlene Bender

George Boesche

20 Years

Kathryn Waters

Erin Piper

Celestine Hulett

Lynn Redeker

Shannon Hadley

Cynthia Fowler

Roger Brummett

25 Years

Rita Davis

Erin Wilson

30 Years

Joanie Blits

Calvin Murphy

Emily Dieker

