At approximately 2:10 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Emporia Police and Lyon County Fire/EMS crews responded to reports of an injury accident at the intersection of W. 6th Ave. and Woodland Street.
The wreck, involving a taxi van and SUV, resulted in moderate damage to both vehicles, but no transports. Traffic is still slowed at this point in time, and drivers are recommended to avoid the area, if possible.
The Gazette will update this story with more information as it is made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.