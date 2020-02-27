Upgrades to Lyon County’s emergency communications systems are moving along, according to Emergency Manager Jarrod Fell.
Fell updated both Emporia City Commissioners and Lyon County Commissioners during a joint city/county luncheon in the Little Theatre at William Lindsay White Auditorium Wednesday afternoon.
He said the goal was to change over to the trunked 800 mhz system by August, although it may be into the fall before all of the upgrades and installation is complete. Some of that is dependent on obtaining frequencies from the Federal Communications Commission.
Each site requires six separate frequencies.
“A lot of that will depend on when we can get our FCC frequencies,” Fell said. “There’s several frequencies that we have to apply for, and they have to make sure that they don’t interfere with the jurisdictions around us, either.”
Fell said the process could take a bit of time due to the scope of the project.
“Motorola has to do a study, locate the frequencies and then apply for those frequencies,” he said. “So, a lot of our time for programming and getting machines into the hands of our responders — that time is really dictated by the FCC.”
Fell said, equipment-wise, 90 percent of what is needed for the project has already been delivered. Antennae and coax lines have been ordered and will take roughly six -eight weeks to arrive.
Once those arrive, he said they will be installed.
County Controller Dan Williams also discussed improvements at the Lyon County Fairgrounds, including an electronic sign at 12th Avenue and Industrial Road, a walking trail around the entirety of the grounds and a possible RV park for special events.
The RV park, Williams said, would be available during special events like the Dirty Kanza, Glass Blown Open and rodeo. It would be located on the east side of the fairgrounds.
“We don’t have a timeline for that yet, but we had the idea and wanted to get some plans drawn up,” he said. “We’re looking at probably 50 or 60 spots with additional parking back there, for the DK, Glass Blown Open, the rodeo — things like that.”
The walking trail would be facilitated through a grant from Healthier Lyon County. Williams said they would like to see the walking trail completed within the next year or so, possibly partnering with the Lyon County Extension Master Gardeners to beautify the trail.
