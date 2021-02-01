Community National Bank and Trust announced they are now accepting scholarship applications from Lyon County students planning to attend a Kansas regent’s institution.
There will be two $500 scholarships available for the upcoming school year of 2021-2022 from the Emporia Banking Center. Each scholarship awarded will be in the amount of $250 for the 2021 fall semester and $250 for the 2022 spring semester.
Carla Barnett, President of Community National Bank and Trust, advised that both Community National Banking centers located in Emporia will be accepting scholarship applications until March 26. Winners will be announced in April.
