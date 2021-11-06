People in Olpe gathered well after midnight on Halloween. Not for a scare, but a show of patriotic support.
The eighth USD 252 Honor Flight left Olpe around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Dozens of people lined up outside the school building to send off 28 military veterans and 28 local guardians.
Videos posted on Facebook showed a procession of motorcycles passing through Emporia. Then a bus went on to Kansas City International Airport. The group traveled from there to Washington, D.C., for a day seeing historic sights and memorials in the capital.
Honor Flights stopped across the U.S. last year because of the coronavirus. But the Honor Flight Network allowed them to resume in mid-August. This is Olpe’s first since then.
Monday’s trip began with all travelers wearing masks. The veterans represent conflicts from Korea to Afghanistan. All of the guardians are volunteers.
The Honor Flights are funded through local donations.
Day 2
Washington, D.C. has much to see. The USD 252 Honor Flight for military veterans and students is trying to see as much as it can.
A second day of activities began at sunrise Tuesday, after the flight landed Monday morning at Baltimore-Washington International Airport.
A Facebook diary indicates Sen. Roger Marshall greeted the group at the National World War II Memorial. Four of the veterans later left a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns.
The travelers toured several memorials on the National Mall Monday. They include the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument.
The 28 veterans and 28 “guardians” also took a short side trip to Arlington National Cemetery.
Organizers say the Honor Flight trip should end Tuesday night.
The return
They left in the middle of the night. They returned shortly after midnight. And in between, they saw a lot.
The eighth USD 252 Honor Flight officially ended early Wednesday, when a bus brought 28 military veterans and 28 student “guardians” back to Olpe. They completed a two-day sightseeing trip to Washington, D.C.
Dozens of people sent the travelers off in the 1 a.m. hour Monday. Dozens more welcomed them back to the Olpe schools in the 1 a.m. hour Wednesday, this time giving them a flag-waving corridor walk from their bus to the school building.
A Facebook diary indicates the group received a welcome by Patriot Guard Riders when it landed at Kansas City International Airport Tuesday night.
That followed a day in which the veterans visited the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, the Capitol and White House. Sen. Jerry Moran met the group at the Eisenhower National Memorial.
This was the first local Honor Flight since a nationwide shutdown in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The trips are funded through private contributions.
