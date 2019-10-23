Esther Elaine Likes, 94, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Sunday, October 20th, 2019.
Esther was born in Emporia, Kansas on July 4, 1925, a daughter of the late Olive (Weeks) and John Lehnherr.
Esther married Thomas Likes on October 15, 1944 in Emporia, Kansas.
She retired from Salina Orthopedic as the Office Manager.
Survivors include sons, Thomas Dee Likes (Terry) of Larkspur, Colorado, George Alan Likes (Debbie) of El Dorado, Kansas; daughter, Luanne Smith (John) of Brookville, Kansas; five granddaughters, Staci Biskie of Hays, Kansas, Melissa Wescott (Mark) of Topeka, Kansas, Hayley Wildy (Matt) of Kailua, Hawaii, Stacy Polzar (John) of Topeka, Kansas, Karody Robbins (Brett) of Brookville, Kansas; three grandsons, T.J. Likes of Austin, Texas, Grady Likes (Kelly) of Marysville, Indiana, Kirby Smith (Joni) of Goessel, Kansas; 16 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her husband, and granddaughter, Mandy Likes.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 23rd from 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Carlson - Geisendorf Funeral Home, Salina, with family present from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 am, Thursday, October 24th at the funeral home, with Pastor Lori Persigehl officiating. Burial will follow at Brookville City Cemetery Brookville, Kansas.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Salina or the Brookville United Methodist Church, in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio, Salina, Kansas 67401.
For more information or to send an online condolence, visit www.carlsonfh.net or on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.