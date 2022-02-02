After a slew of cancellations and postponements due to Wednesday's snowstorm, some organizations and offices continue to make adjustments to schedules. Here's what we know so far:
- Emporia State University will open at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3. All classes and activities scheduled before that time are canceled.
- USD 251 North Lyon County is closed Thursday.
- USD 284 Chase County Schools is closed Thursday.
- Southern Lyon County USD 252 is closed Thursday
- USD 386 Madison-Virgil is closed Thursday
