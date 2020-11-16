Early Saturday morning, Rotary Club members came together at Good’s CashSaver to draw six semifinalists for the second annual grocery grab.
On Nov. 21, just in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas, semifinalists will be drawn again, with five semifinalists receiving a $50 gift certificate to Good’s CashSaver while one finalist receiving the grand prize. The Grocery Grab allows the finalist five minutes to load their cart with as many groceries as possible.
Last year, finalist Carolee Conway had two cartloads that totaled more than $900 in groceries.
“It does a lot of good,” said Rotary Club President Robin Newell. “We do fundraising and then all that money goes right back into the community.”
Rotary Club members clapped and cheered as each name was drawn for the semifinals. This year, two organizations and four individuals have the opportunity to grab groceries for themselves, family, friends or for a charitable organization. Those selected include: Jackie Schmidt, Jessica Crumb, Sandy Laird, Emily Velasquez, Abundant Harvest and Spartan Stop.
Spartan Stop is a private pantry to support Emporia High students in need of food, personal hygiene products, clothing and access to laundry facilities.
The club is estimating to have raised approximately $5,000 this year. The fundraiser provides funds to support special projects like: Interact Club, Corky’s Cupboard, eradication of polio, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Lyon County History Center, David Traylor Zoo and First United Methodist Church.
