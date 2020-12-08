I am writing this piece to raise awareness of the need for emergency preparedness that was outlined in the Bill H.R.6431 -116th Congress (2019). This bill established in the legislative branch, a National Commission on United States Preparedness for National Emergencies. This bill also mandates that by 2025, federal agencies responsible for responding to national emergencies are to procure essential supplies, like medication and personal protective equipment from domestic sources or manufacturing in the U.S., among other provisions.
While this preparation is important on a national level, there are potential policy changes that if created and enacted could have a direct impact locally. For instance, reduced taxes on non-perishable food items, water containers, and other essentials, or tax breaks for those who purchase these items will not only offset the cost, but increase the demand. Technological advances have made the long term storing of food much more convenient and affordable.
With modern times, have come an abundance of modern conveniences. While these conveniences make life much easier and food preparation less time consuming, they have created a false sense of security that became apparent at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Shortly after the scope and seriousness of the pandemic became clear, everyday essentials began disappearing or were limited.
On March 2, The Emporia Gazette covered the “Preparedness Fair” held at the local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints building. I was a participant in this community outreach and was impressed with the variety of different opportunities for education provided.
From the Bee Keepers Association, educating people on the health benefits and long-term storage potential for honey, to Dr. Joseph Laudie’s presentation on water storage, the goal of the “Emergency Preparedness” fair was to inspire people to make sure they have enough essentials to survive an emergency. National emergency preparation is essential for AFTER a disaster strikes, but larger scale operations also move more slowly.
Adapting policies that assist communities at the local level, can create faster more effective response times and efficient distribution.
Jennifer Gillenwater,
Emporia
