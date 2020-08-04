Four new positives and seven new recoveries were reported Tuesday, bringing Lyon County's total number of active COVID-19 infections to 83.
To date, 680 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported including 583 listed recoveries and 13 deaths.
Eleven patients were listed as hospitalized.
About 52.2% of Lyon County cases have been female, with 355 women diagnosed, compared to 323 men. Data for two patients was unavailable.
As of Tuesday, 9.55% of cases were children ages 0 - 19 with 65 reported positives, 18.7% of cases were adults ages 20 - 29 with 127 reported positives, 14.6% of cases were adults ages 30 - 39 with 99 reported positives, 17.5% of cases were adults ages 40 - 49 with 119 reported positives, 17.8% of cases were adults ages 50 - 59 with 121 positives, 12.9% of cases were adults ages 60 - 69 with 88 reported positives, 4.3% of cases were adults ages 70 - 79 with 29 cases, 3.2% of cases were adults ages 80 - 89 with 22 positives and 1.5% of cases were adults ages 90 - 99 with 10 reported positives.
The largest active clusters in Emporia are related to two long term care facilities. There were 94 recorded positives with 57 active cases as of Tuesday. Six deaths have been reported.
There have been 197 cases associated with the meatpacking industry. Two active cases are listed, with four deaths reported. Private industries account for three active clusters totaling 144 cases. There are currently six active cases. One death has been reported.
A corrections cluster has nine total positives and two active cases. No deaths have been reported.
Two other deaths within the county have not been related to clusters.
