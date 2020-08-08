COVID-19 hasn’t stopped the ESU String Camp from happening.
This year the String Camp was held online with 40 participants from the Emporia area and out of state. The camp sessions were divided into Bumblebees (elementary students) and Hornets (secondary students) and met every morning, Monday through Thursday for two weeks, from July 27 - Aug. 6.
Teachers included Ramiro Miranda (violin), Riley Day (bass), Pedro Oviedo (viola), Kendra Briggs (violin), Sarah Harrington (violin/viola) and Irene Diaz (cello).
“Having the camp online allowed students from out of state to participate. We had several students from Wisconsin join us. It was great,” said Diaz. “We had to learn how to use Zoom really well and develop teaching techniques that would be effective for online teaching. Playing an instrument simultaneously on a video conference does not go very well so students would take turns leading a song or activity while the rest played along on muted mics. The learning curve for teachers was also huge.”
Compared to last year, the ESU String Camp expanded its learning goals/focus from the traditional technique, music theory and repertoire. Additional topics included shifting to growth mindset, establishing habits, composition, and improvisation.
This change in focus was a response to the difficulty of ensemble playing over digital platforms.
“After teaching online private lessons for the last 5 months, I wasn’t sure how excited the students would get about online camp,” Briggs said. “Boy was I wrong! Everyone had so much fun, myself included. It made me so appreciative that we have the technology to still connect with music during this time.”
Composer Andrew Maxfield was a featured guest on Tuesday. He presented a talk and led activities to explore the world of composition. Maxfield performed with the Emporia Symphony Orchestra last year as a narrator on his composition to accompany Brendan Wenzel’s children’s book “They All Saw A Cat”. According to Sarah Harrington, violin/viola teacher.
“Having Andrew Maxfield talk to us about composition was a blast,” said Harrington. “He really encouraged the kids to be creative and find their own musical voice, and I got some new composition ideas too.”
To showcase the students’ talents, a virtual orchestra was put together with everyone’s home recorded parts. The Hornets performed Pachelbel’s Canon and the Bumblebees performed Gee Dee Gee, See Saw and Mississippi Mud.
“This is the third edition of the ESU string camp, yet it felt like a completely new enterprise,” Miranda said. “We (faculty) had to rethink every aspect of our teaching, as nothing translates exactly from face-to-face into online learning. Although technology still has its challenges, everyone was able to rise above them and stay engaged throughout these two weeks. I could not be prouder of our students and faculty.”
