COVID-19 hospitalizations remained steady in Lyon County, Wednesday, as the state reported an overall drop from an all-time high last month.
Eleven people were hospitalized locally, according to the Lyon County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard.
The Associated Press reported Wednesday that Kansas Department of Health and Environment data showed 889 adults were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday — down 30% from a high of 1,282 on Dec. 2. It was the lowest COVID-19 patient count since early November, when the numbers began creeping steadily upward.
Lyon County added 33 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 69 new recoveries, bringing the number of active cases down to 149. To date, 3,617 cases have been reported including 3,401 recoveries.
One new death was reported, with 67 fatalities recorded overall. There were three additional deaths pending review at the KDHE.
The state added 4,539 cases from Monday to Wednesday, making its tally 252,041 since the start of the pandemic. It reported 100 more deaths since Monday, making the total 3,355.
Just under 3% of the state's population has been vaccinated as of Tuesday, with 84,555 vaccinations administered so far.
