EUREKA — A 15-year-old from Scott City was arrested in connection to the murder of 78-year-old Danny Shue of Eureka, Monday.
This is the fifth arrest made in connection to the case.
According to a written release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, KBI agents, along with the Scott County Sheriff's Office and Scott City Police Department, arrested a 15-year-old male around 2:35 p.m. in Scott City.
"The teen was arrested for suspected felony murder, aggravated burglary, felony theft, and conspiracy to commit felony theft," the release stated. "He was then transported to an area juvenile facility where he will be held."
34-year-old Leon Lindsay, of El Dorado, 30-year-old Noah J. E. Farr, of Dighton, 25-year-old Joseph Warden, of El Dorado, and a 17-year-old previously were charged with identical counts.
The details about Shue’s death have not been released, but the KBI said no further arrests are expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.