Danny Giefer was once again selected as the mayor of Emopria during the Emporia City Commission's first regular meeting of the year Wednesday.
Commissioner Susan Brinkman was selected as vice-mayor.
Giefer said he was excited for the coming year after ending 2022 on a strong note.
"We had goal setting meetings earlier in 2022 and we'll continue on with those," he said. "We have several housing additions that are proposed and also continue with our industrial development, which is a big priority."
Those housing additions include the Kretsinger subdivision on South Exchange Street and east to Gavin Road, the Mahtropolis development near Whittier Street and Riley Avenue, and the Heartland Housing Partners project bringing loft properties to 412 and 416 E. 12th Ave., the Senate Lofts, 1124 and 1128 Union St., and 1106 and 1110 Mechanic St.
Giefer said parks development is also a big priority for the commission.
"I'm looking forward to 2023," he said. "I think for the citizens of Emporia, it's going to be a very productive and exciting year coming up."
He added that there's also a lot of exciting projects coming up this year that have not yet been announced.
Giefer said he also wanted to commend fellow commissioner Becky Smith for her year as mayor.
"Of all the mayors that have been here, I don't think she's had more things happen in her time than anyone and she did a great job," he said.
