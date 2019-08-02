The morning of his 54th
birthday, Bruce Urschel
passed away and was met
by his parents, John and
Mary Urschel, of Phoenix,
AZ.
Bruce is survived by his
sister and brother-in-law,
Peggy and Dennis Stuber
and their children and
grandchildren, in Phoenix; his wife and soul mate,
Patti; his four daughters, Jessica, Emily, Joscelyn,
and Holly; father in-law, Joe Todd; son-in-law,
Shawn Levis and two grandsons, Landon and
Jameson, and one granddaughter on the way.
Bruce is further remembered and survived by
many members of the community whom he came
to care for and the USD 253 where he made his
second home away from home with staff members
he considered family.
A memorial service is planned for August 17th
at 11 am at Calvary Fellowship.
