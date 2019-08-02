Bruce Urschel
The morning of his 54th

birthday, Bruce Urschel

passed away and was met

by his parents, John and

Mary Urschel, of Phoenix,

AZ.

Bruce is survived by his

sister and brother-in-law,

Peggy and Dennis Stuber

and their children and

grandchildren, in Phoenix; his wife and soul mate,

Patti; his four daughters, Jessica, Emily, Joscelyn,

and Holly; father in-law, Joe Todd; son-in-law,

Shawn Levis and two grandsons, Landon and

Jameson, and one granddaughter on the way.

Bruce is further remembered and survived by

many members of the community whom he came

to care for and the USD 253 where he made his

second home away from home with staff members

he considered family.

A memorial service is planned for August 17th

at 11 am at Calvary Fellowship.

