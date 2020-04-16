Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Showers and thundershowers early, with occasional rain, possibly mixed with snow after midnight. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, with occasional rain, possibly mixed with snow after midnight. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.