Lyon County Controller Dan Williams told Lyon County Commissioners during Thursday morning's meeting that the county is in good standing to withstand a financial hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county will not be able to see the scope of impact the pandemic is having on local sales taxes until May or June, but Williams told the commission he had recently worked out some "Doomsday numbers" in an attempt to predict how the county would handle a significant loss in revenue.
He said the good news was that last year the county had collected more than what it had budgeted in sales taxes. Though the second half of property tax payments aren't due until May 10, he said many also chose to pay off the full amount when the first half was due. He said the county had also collected "quite a bit" in back taxes during the first quarter of the year.
Williams said if sales taxes are down 50 percent from last year since measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 went into effect, the county would be down about $1 million. With the factors listed above, he did not feel that kind of a loss would leave a major impact.
"So far, we're sitting pretty good," he told the commission.
County Appraiser Ryan Janzen gave commissioners an update on personal property tax notices and how summer inspections will be carried out.
Janzen said property tax appeals meetings will be wrapped up next week, with notices going out within the next couple weeks. Though the state did give his department an extension, he said May 1 valuations are on track to go out as scheduled.
Due to stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines, he said the state has allowed county appraisers to conduct summer building inspections digitally. To do so, Janzen said his office will look at the most recent aerial photograph on file for each property and do a digital inspection on the ground. This year's inspections will take place in the northern third of the county, including the towns of Reading, Allen and Admire.
"Every six years we are required to do a physical inspection of a property," Janzen said. "We have a rotation where we do three years of one-third of the rural part of the county and three years within Emporia city limits. We're on year three of the rotation, so we'll be doing the northern third of the county."
He said if anyone has made changes on their property or has storm damage of which they would like an inspection, they can call the county appraiser's office to set something up. They can also view the characteristics of their property via Beacon through the county appraiser's website and let the office know if something in their records is incorrect.
During the meeting, the commission also:
• Approved warrants payable in the amount of $194,702.88
• Approved payroll payable in the amount of $207,130.22
• Approved payroll withholdings of $374,650.17
• Heard public comment from county residents Robert McClelland and Doug Peck.
McClelland said he had received several questions about how the county is functioning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Namely, why employees are having hours curtailed or working from home despite government being deemed an essential service exemption by the governor's stay-at-home orders.
Assistant County Attorney Mike Halleran read a letter from Peck thanking commissioners for broadcasting meetings via Facebook Live during stay-at-home orders.
The county commission will next meet at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Lyon County Courthouse. Meetings are live-streamed on the county's Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.