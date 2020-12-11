EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
The Emporia community for the decline in active COVID cases. We have gone from more than 680 cases in mid-November down to 179, as of Friday afternoon. No matter where you fall on the masking ordinance, we can all agree that a declining number is definitely a good thing.
CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness for its successful fourth annual fundraiser last month that brought in $103,375 to the local agency. 2020 has been a challenging year, especially for non-profits. It’s great to see our community support the vital services that Crosswinds offers.
Donors who supported the AceItUp Christmas Tree Lighting. The second annual event was used as a toy drive for local foster children and as a way to remember loved ones who have passed. It is inspiring to see the spirit of giving and kindness associated with the life of the late 13-year old Ace Garate, continue on throughout our community.
Emporia Police Department Benefit Association, for the Christmas toy drive at the B&B Theatres at the Flinthills Mall. The toy drive benefits local foster children through TFI and St. Francis Ministries. Word has it that the Grinch’s heart grew three sizes that afternoon!
Alex Allemang, 14-year-old EHS freshman, for making it to the 7th Annual Kicking World National Showcase in Austin, Texas. Featuring only the nation’s best young specialists, the event is a great opportunity for athletes to draw interest from colleges and programs across the country. A good example, Alex, of why you should always put your best foot forward.
Carlos Morales and Dakota Hamilton, for purchasing and donating 50 blankets to SOS. Those blankets will surely warm hearts as well as bodies this Christmas season.
Olpe High School Football Coach Chris Schmidt, for being selected as one of the assistant coaches for the 2021 Kansas Shrine Bowl to be played next June. State football champs and now this! Olpe has much to be proud of!
Ashley Walker
Editor
