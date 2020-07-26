The North Lyon County Veterans Memorial Fundraiser was on Saturday. The weather was hot and sunny, but that did not stop the people from coming out to support the fundraiser. With a car show, a motorcycle show, vendors, an auction and live music, NLCVM raised $2,571.
“It was a good day,” said Dianne Bedner-Smith, co-founder of NLCVM. “We had a lot more bikes than last year and I think we had more cars than last year.”
The fundraiser was a success raising $2,571, she shared. The funds go toward the building and remodeling of the Veterans Memorial Garden and Museum.
The NLCVM will be hosting a free fish fry Aug. 22 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Bushong Park on Oak Street in Bushong to celebrate the memorial. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony, live music performed by Lee Muller and cake.
“We want to thank everybody who did come out,” she said. “Everybody seemed like they had fun.”
Follow the NLCVM on Facebook to stay up-to-date with their progress and events @nlcvm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.