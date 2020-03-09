No Division II women’s program has won more NCAA Tournament games since 1999 than Emporia State.
So when ESU dropped a thriller in the MIAA Tournament Championship Game on Sunday afternoon, it stung in the moment, but it was far from a lethal blow.
“Coach told us no tears, we still get to keep playing,” senior Morgan Laudan said.
Just a few short hours after arriving back in Emporia, the Lady Hornets gathered in the HPER Building to await the NCAA Selection Show, aiming to discover not whether they would reach the regional — simply who is next up.
Emporia State remained the four-seed from the previous week’s rankings and will play fifth-seeded Southeastern Oklahoma State at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Warrensburg, Mo.
“It’s a great accomplishment for our players,” ESU Head Coach Toby Wynn said. “I’m really happy for them. They’ve earned it, they’ve worked hard for it. At this point, you’re just glad you have a chance to keep playing and we’ll go play whoever we have to play.”
The regional will also include fellow MIAA member Fort Hays State, which will face Minnesota-Duluth at noon, followed by Sioux Falls playing Northern Sun rival St. Cloud State at 2:30.
Host Central Missouri will face Southwestern Oklahoma State at 5, with the Emporia State battle with the Savage Storm set to end day one of play.
“I’ve actually known Darin Grover for a long time,” Wynn said of Southeastern’s Head Coach. “I think he does an exceptional job. He’s a tough-minded guy, some of those teams are probably pretty tough. I know that they’re a really good-shooting team as well. They’re right up there in 3-point makes in the NCAA stats. I know they have some really good guard play, a really good senior in Katie Webb, who’s maybe the best player in the GAC Conference. I know that’ll represent a challenge for us.”
The Lady Hornets reached the MIAA Tournament Championship Game for the seventh time in nine years.
Senior Mollie Mounsey, who scored a tournament record 87 points last weekend, did her part in making her own dream come true.
“It’s super-exciting,” Mounsey said. “This is what I’ve dreamed of since I was a little girl, to get the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament, that’s everything to me.”
