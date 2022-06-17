The Sixth Avenue waterline project is wrapping up, according to the city of Emporia.
In a written release sent Friday morning, communications manager Christine Johnson said the city's waterline contract would be "transitioning to construction on the north side of 6th Avenue intersection tie ins."
Traffic control will allow for one westbound through lane and two eastbound throughlanes.
Left turns will be allowed across the centerline of Sixth Avenue for entering properties along Sixth Avenue. Signage will incidate the flow of traffic when leaving businesses. This phase should last up to two - three weeks, weather permitting.
The city encourages residents to support local businesses on Sixth Avenue that have been affected by the project.
"By supporting a local business, you are also supporting our community," the city said in a statement.
