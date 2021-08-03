Newman Regional Health has canceled its 12th annual Denim & Diamonds fundraiser, the hospital announced Tuesday morning.
The event was scheduled for Friday evening at Emporia State University.
According to McKenzie Cinelli, director of business development, the decision to cancel this year’s event is "heartbreaking and disappointing," but necessary.
“As a healthcare system, we recognize and acknowledge the recent increase in COVID-19 cases resulting in community spread and hospitalizations," she said. "After much thought and consideration from our administrative team, we knew the wise thing to do was to err on the side of caution.
"The health and safety of our community is, and will continue to be, of utmost importance so we need to take the adequate steps to ensure that.”
The annual fundraiser is Newman Regional Health’s largest public event of the year traditionally bringing in over 400 attendees and raising approximately $100,000 with a dinner, silent and live auctions, entertainment, and other featured activities and events.
While the in-person event is canceled, supporters are highly encouraged to participate in the online silent auction which opened for bidding last week. To register for the silent auction, or donate to this year’s campaign, visit 2021dd.givesmart.com.
Bidding closes at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, and bidders will be notified of items they won and will be contacted the following week for pickup.
“We had hoped that the end of summer would have been the end of this pandemic, but the reality is that we are experiencing an uptick in COVID positive cases within the community and hospital," said Newman Regional Health CEO Bob Wright. "The recent increased risk to our community has caused us to reconsider an event of this size.
"We recognize that Denim & Diamonds is an important community event for the hospital and many people have worked hard to make this year’s event the best yet. Our thanks go to each of you, and please know that we wish things were different.”
Tickets will be refunded over the next few days with the option to still donate to the fundraising campaign. Sponsors can expect to receive direct communication from a Newman Regional Health representative.
To view a complete list of 2021 Denim & Diamonds sponsors, visit https://www.newmanrh.org/dd.
Funds from this year’s Denim & Diamonds are designated to the development of a simulated apartment suite within the Inpatient Rehabilitation unit. The suite will allow patients to practice their independent living skills in a controlled environment prior to discharging home. With this addition, staff will be better able to determine challenges that patients may still have while simultaneously building confidence in the patient prior to discharge.
For more information, please call Michelle Margeson, Events Coordinator, at 620-341-7781.
