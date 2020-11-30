Roberta Jane Allen, 97, died November 26, 2020, at Chase County Care and Rehab Center in Cottonwood Falls. She was born on September 30, 1923, to Harry C. and Mary (Hager) Hudson in Cottonwood Falls. Roberta attended Chase County Community High School and graduated in 1941. She and Maben Junior Heathman were married August 10, 1940. From this union was born 4 sons: Danny, Dale, Timothy and Terry. They were divorced in 1953.
In 1960, Roberta ran for and was elected to the office of Register of Deeds for Chase County. She took office in January 1961. She held the office until her retirement in 1987. She very much enjoyed serving the people of Chase County.
In 1982, Roberta met the love of her life, John Merton Allen. They were married June 13, 1983, at the First Baptist Church in Cottonwood Falls. They were very happy and enjoyed traveling, seeing family and friends and just being together until his death on November 9, 2005. They were members of the Flint Hills Community Church in Cottonwood Falls.
In addition to her husband, Roberta was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Frances, Ruby, Ruth, Marion, Verna, Barbara; brother, Tom; son, Timothy Heathman; granddaughter, Yvette Callais; grandson, Terry Heathman Jr.; step-grandson, Daryn Allen.
Roberta is survived by three sons, Danny (Ellen) Heathman of Covington, LA, Dale (Debra) Heathman of Monte Verde, FL, Terry (Betsy) Heathman of Gardner; step-sons, Dan (Alice) Allen of Verona, WI, Frank (Laurene) Allen of Emporia, David (Shawn) Allen of San Antonio, TX; step-daughter, Teri Allen Hoffay of Waco, TX; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Private family graveside service will take place at Prairie Grove Cemetery, Cottonwood Falls. Memorial donations may be made to Chase County Care and Rehab Center, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
