The E.L. and Z. Irene Hopkins Foundation announced today, Nov. 16, that it will present all Lyon County school employees — both public and private — with $50 gift certificates as a way to express appreciation for all they do for their communities.
There are 1,319 employees currently employed at all of the schools throughout the county, including 1,100 at USD 253 Emporia Public Schools, 113 at USD 252 Southern Lyon County, 75 at USD 251 North Lyon County, 22 and Emporia Christian School and 11 and Sacred Heart School.
"In light of the ongoing challenges we are all facing due to COVID 19, The E.L. and Z. Irene Hopkins Private Foundation believes it is important to take the time to step back and reflect on the impact our education community has on our students and families," the Hopkins Foundation Board of Directors said in a written release. "The Foundation is expressing its admiration for the countless hours of dedicated service of all employees at all Lyon County schools, both public and private."
The Hopkins Foundation Board of Directors are Kenneth L. Hopkins, Michelle Hopkins-Molinaro, Tom Krueger and Sharon Tidwell.
Each employee will be presented with a $50 gift certificate in the form of Emporia Chamber Bucks or a Main Street gift certificate. The total donation amounts to $65,950.
"It is the Foundation's hope that this gift certificate will allow you to grab a quick meal, shop for fun, or purchase a need for you or your family," the board said. "The gift certificates are also providing economic stimulus for Lyon County businesses. The Foundation thanks you for your ongoing efforts to serve all of the students in Lyon County."
The E.L. and Z. Irene Hopkins Foundation was established in 1997 primarily to benefit children in Lyon County, Chase County, Morris County and Coffey counties, with a mission to provide support and funding for programs that will help improve the quality of life and life circumstances of children and the people that serve children.
Since 2002, the Hopkins Foundation has given more than $447,793 to teachers and support staff members in local schools.
