The end results of the weekend series between the Emporia State baseball team and 17th-ranked Augustana may have been mixed.
What Seth Wheeler saw in the Hornets’ demeanor and work ethic, however, brought far more positive results.
“I thought we played pretty well all weekend, even though we ... got beat pretty bad that first game,” Wheeler said. “Our guys just didn’t panic, continued to fight and found a way to beat a really good team twice.”
ESU lost a lead and then some on Friday, dropping the series opener by a 14-6 margin. The Hornets also watched the Vikings rally to claim a 6-4 win in the opener of Saturday’s doubleheader.
The Hornets finished the weekend series with a 16-12 win on Saturday evening and a 7-3 win on Sunday.
In the series finale, ESU got four runs in the opening inning, two coming on a double from Brady Michel.
Michel added a solo home run in the 8th to extend the ESU lead to four.
“That’s a really good baseball team, there’s a reason they won a national championship two years ago, made the super-regional last year,” Wheeler said of Augustana. “They’re one of the best teams in the country and they’re going to there again this year. Even day one — against Jake Barton who is a really good arm — they just found nothing but barrels.”
“The arms struggled, but man, (Augustana) can really hit. I was excited about (the fact) we didn’t walk a whole lot of people, we made really competitive pitches and against really good teams at times, you make competitive pitches, and they still get hit.”
Up and down the lineup, the Hornets’ bats did their part.
Michel was the hero on Sunday, while Josh Norlin was one of a handful who had solid performances all weekend long.
“I think we did a good job of bouncing back,” Norlin said. “That first game, we struggled with striking out too much, not getting big hits in situations when we needed it. We had a lot of dudes step up, get those big hits when we needed them (the rest of the series). Just being able to bounce back from that first day is huge, it’s awesome for us.”
Claassen was 4-for-7 with four runs scored in the final two games of the series. In the Hornets’ win on Saturday, Connor Hurst was 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Cooper Minnick was just 1-for-5 officially, though he scored three times and drove in five.
Norlin had three hits in the series, but also drew three walks, scored five times and drove in five.
“Offensively, I think we’re starting to figure out who we are,” Wheeler said. “Every game, besides that last one, we had more runs than hits. Even there, we had nine hits and seven runs. That’s really good, that means we’re having really good at-bats and then when we get guys on we find a way to drive the gap. We weren’t doing that early (in the season).”
ESU improved to 8-6 on the season and will play a single game at Southwestern Oklahoma State on Tuesday afternoon before opening MIAA play against Missouri Southern over the weekend at the Trusler Sports Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.