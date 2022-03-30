OLPE — Southern Lyon County USD 252 early childhood center is being funded with an implementation grant in the amount of $10,000 from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas as part of Healthier Lyon County’s Pathways to a Healthy Kansas grant.
Southern Lyon County worked with the Healthier Lyon County Coalition to assess and update active play, nutrition, screen time, and tobacco free grounds policies, making them eligible for implementation funding. The Centers provide five day a week childcare in both Neosho Rapids and Olpe for children birth to age 5, as well as preschool programs for 3- and 4-year-olds.
Southern Lyon County Early Childhood Center's goal is to provide children with rich experiences that will prepare them for kindergarten. The Center aims to nurture a sense of curiosity and interest in their children that will serve them throughout their entire life, both socially and academically.
The Center will use funds to establish breastfeeding friendly spaces to serve families within the district. Breastfeeding mothers (parents, staff, patrons), whether within the childcare centers, elementary schools, or high schools will have an opportunity to use these spaces. Funds will also be used to provide breast pumps and supplies to families in childcare and within the community.
Preschool teacher Madeline Fowler was pleased to hear that the district worked with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas.
“Having Kennedy in the infant-toddler daycare at the same building I teach in has been amazing," she said. "Not only do I get to see her throughout that day, but I have the opportunity to breastfeed her. When I made the decision to breastfeed, I was slightly concerned about where I would be able to do that once returning to work.”
This space provides a private and clean environment for anyone at the school to use.
To find out more and follow updates, find Healthier Lyon County on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.