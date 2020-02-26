A mechanical failure located at the intake of the Neosho River is to blame for a boil water advisory issued by the City of Emporia Wednesday afternoon.
The advisory is for the city, as well as all rural water districts that receive water from the system. The advisory was issued at 12:40 p.m. due to high turbidity levels — or the degree to which water loses its transparency — of water leaving the water treatment plant.
Assistant City Manager Lane Massey said mechanical issue has already been repaired, but it may be Saturday before the advisory is lifted. This is to make sure the city's water is up to Kansas Department of Health and Environment standards.
"The mechanical issue has been resolved," he said. "What we have to do now is go through KDHE's process of testing to make sure there's no bacteria in the water and make sure the chlorine levels are correct."
Massey said the earliest he expected the advisory could be lifted was Friday afternoon, but that was dependent on a number of factors.
"That really is kind of dependent on, we have to get the turbidity levels back down to specs and we have to do some flushing of the system," he said. "Then we'll do the testing for bacteria and chlorine levels. So, if everything goes perfect, it might be mid-afternoon Friday. If we have any hiccups, it very well might be Saturday afternoon."
According to a written release sent by the City of Emporia, water customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:
- If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
- Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
- Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
- Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
- Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.
For consumer questions, please contact the water system, or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage at www.kdheks.gov/pws/emergencyresponse/water_disruption.htm
Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.
(1) comment
Have the TV news stations been contacted to notify the elderly (and others) who may not use the internet?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.