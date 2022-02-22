A headline in the Kansas City Star last week caught our attention: “A new wave of major Kansas City area school districts dropping COVID mask mandates.”
Similar headlines are being seen across the state and we are getting inquiries at The Gazette about what the next steps are for Emporia Public Schools. Wednesday our school board will meet and on the agenda is a report from the COVID Advisory Committee, which we hope includes a discussion about the future of the mask mandate in Emporia Public schools.
Wednesday also marks the end of the second trimester of the school year and it seems like a perfect time for the board to also end the mask mandate. But if it is not lifted, we hope there are decisions made about exactly what benchmarks the district is looking for to start moving our district back to normalcy.
Masks in schools were never intended to be permanent. They were a short-term solution to control whatever we could in a sea of unknowns when the virus hit two years ago.
Today, our COVID numbers are low, there are many more tools available to mitigate the spread of the virus and what we know about the virus and mask-wearing has evolved substantially.
Our administrators, teachers and students have done their part to curb the spread of COVID across the community for two years now.
Has the time come for Emporia to join the other Kansas school districts that have dropped their mask mandates and finally move on?
Ashley Walker
Editor
I think its still a little early, as Kansas still has over 100k active cases. But those numbers look to be dropping sharply. Might as well let the numbers bottom out over the next month.
Also it should be said most students don't have any problems wearing a mask... we should be extra proud of them for not acting like their whiny and entitled parents.
