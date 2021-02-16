Evergy is now reporting rolling blackouts could last for up to two hours, according to Lyon County Emergency Manager Jarrod Fell.
Fell said Evergy is also reporting that if residents experience one blackout today, "there is a good chance they will experience another one."
According to a post to social media, Evergy said they had "implemented temporary emergency outages today to help avoid larger uncontrolled and extended power outages throughout the region per the request of the SPP.
"If you experienced one of the outages that lasted about 30 minutes, we apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for doing your part to help the grid for the entire region."
Evergy said about 124 households are affected in Emporia as of 9:30 a.m., or about 0.87% of its service area.
If you are affected by the rolling blackouts and need somewhere warm to go, the Emporia Recreation Center is offering its facility as a warming station.
The Emporia Gazette has verified that the warming station is currently open and unaffected by the blackouts. Shalla Bennett told The Gazette that there are no facilities available, so people will not be able to shower. Bathrooms are available.
People should bring water bottles. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, groups may not be able to shelter together, but parents and children will stay together.
The station is open from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. today. The rec center is located at 313 W. 4th Ave.
E:24/7, located at 622 Merchant St., is also offering a warm place to shelter to those affected by the blackouts. Owner Dusty Spaulding said the gym will be open until 8 p.m. today for those who need a warm place to stay.
Fell said the best thing to do is to shelter in place if you can. Bundle up and hold tight.
