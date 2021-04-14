Tara Glades has been selected as the Executive Director of Special Services for Emporia Public Schools, the district announced Wednesday evening.
Glades has been with USD 253 since 2015 as a District Special Education Coordinator. Prior to joining Emporia Schools Glades was a Special Education Teacher at both Burlington and Mulvane.
"I am thrilled to be selected as Executive Director of Special Services for the Flint Hills Cooperative,” Glad said in a written release. “We have an amazing team at FHSEC. I look forward to building on the relationships I have, and the continued collaboration with all of the member districts to do great things for students."
Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder said she was excited to see Glades take on the role in the Flint Hills Special Education Cooperative.
"Her previous work experience with the FHSEC and passion for special education make her an excellent choice," Anderson-Harder said. "Her strong work ethic and leadership skills will definitely continue to move the work of the FHSEC ahead. Mrs. Glades will also be a great addition to the Emporia leadership team and I look forward to all that we will accomplish with her as the executive director.”
Glades holds a Master of Science in educational leadership, a Bachelor of Science in education with licensure in psychology and special education, and a Bachelor of Science in psychology all from Emporia State University. Glades is currently working on her district-level endorsement through Newman University with an anticipated graduation date of Dec. 2021.
Glades is married to Marc Glades and they have two college-age children. Glades will fill the vacancy beginning in July 2021, which was created when Anderson-Harder was hired as superintendent in November.
