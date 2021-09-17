TOPEKA -- Tylan Alejos rushed for 223 yards and three touchdowns as Topeka High held off Emporia 28-20 at Hummer Sports Park Thursday night.
“He’s good at breaking tackles, he’s elusive,” said Spartan head coach Keaton Tuttle of Alejos. “We’ve got a lot of young guys who haven’t seen movement like that. They haven’t had to make tackles like that.”
The Trojans (1-2) handed the ball to Alejos 31 times and passed it to him twice. Rarely did the senior running back go down after first contact.
When they didn’t let Alejos have the ball, the result was often significantly lacking. Topeka High turned the ball over on each of its first three drives, including twice inside the 10-yard line. Trojan quarterback Peyton Wheat also threw a pick-six to Jaxon Dial on the first play of the third quarter. Bobby Trujillo also hauled in two interceptions in the first half.
“They did their jobs, they stayed in their alleys and made plays,” Tuttle said. “Anytime that happens, it’s great.”
Emporia (0-3) jumped out to a lead after the second Topeka High turnover when quarterback Cam Geitz appeared to overthrow Parker Leeds only to have Kaden Woydziak snag the ball and take it 88 yards for the score.
The Spartans extended their lead to 13-0 when Derrick Keys scored on the ground from three yards out with 8:58 to go in the second quarter.
But the Trojans got on the board on the ensuing drive, capping it off with the first of Alejos’s touchdown runs.
Then, with 15 seconds to go in the half, a snap went over the head of Spartan punter Kyle Obermeyer and was eventually recovered by Topeka High at the Emporia 16-yard line. Wheat found Alejos in the end zone with one second left before halftime to put the Trojans up 14-13.
It was the second week in a row the Spartans lost their lead just before halftime.
Dial’s interception to start the second half to put Emporia back on top 20-14.
“Right after half, we get a pick-six, a long pick-six, that’s just as good as returning a kick or anything like that,” Tuttle said.
However, Topeka High responded, mounting a 14-play drive spanning six minutes to regain a 21-20 advantage on another Alejos touchdown run.
The Spartans went three-and-out on their next series and Alejos was in the end zone again three plays later, putting the Trojans ahead 28-20 with 3:13 left in the third.
The Emporia defense forced Topeka High to turn the ball over on downs and then punt on its next two drives, allowing the Spartan offense one more shot at tying the game with 3:11 remaining in the game.
Geitz quickly led his team down the field, setting it up with first and goal from the Trojan 9-yard line. But then four straight passes fell incomplete, and the Spartans turned it over on downs, allowing Topeka High to run out the clock.
“In the last two games, the last play of the game, we were in it, which is encouraging,” Tuttle said. “But at the same time, we talk about finishing and that’s what we want to do.”
Geitz finished the game completing 11 of 23 passes to five different receivers for 230 yards.
“Week in and week out, no matter what happens, Cam’s leading right up to the last snap,” Tuttle said. “I think he put the ball where it needed to be and he’s under pressure too, so it’s nice to see. He throws a good ball, he’s accurate. He doesn’t quit, and that’s a lot of these guys here. He’s not the only one. There’s a lot of guys that don’t quit.”
Woydziak finished with two receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown. Leeds had four receptions for 32 yards, Trujillo had two for 34, Obermeyer had two for 24 and Fred Jackson had one for seven.
While the Spartans still have yet to end up on the right side of the scoreboard, Tuttle said he hopes that the fact that his team has been in games until the end gives them confidence to keep working to improve every day.
“After the game, you see them, they’re physically and emotionally just shot, they are, which is nice to see,” he said. “They care. Not every team always can say that. Any time that happens, you know their heart was in it. They gave it their all. We’ve just got to keep getting better so we do get over that hump.”
Up next
Emporia returns home next week to take on Highland Park. The Scots are 0-2 this year and haven’t won a game since 2014. The Spartans won this matchup 30-8 last season.
TOPEKA HIGH 28, EMPORIA 20
Emporia (0-3) -- 7; 6; 7; 0 -- 20
Topeka High (1-2) -- 7; 7; 14; 0 -- 28
SCORING
Emporia -- Geitz 88-yard pass to Woydziak (Obermeyer kick)
Emporia -- Keys 4-yard run (kick blocked)
Topeka High -- Alejos 3-yard run (Thomas kick)
Topeka High -- Wheat 16-yard pass to Alejos (Thomas kick)
Emporia -- Dial 45-yard interception return (Allemang kick)
Topeka High -- Alejos 7-yard run (Thomas kick)
Topeka High -- Alejos 3-yard run (Thomas kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING -- Emporia: Geitz 11-6, Keys 13-4, Trujillo 1-3. Topeka High: Alejos 31-223, Brown 3-51, Wheat 7-6, Ross 2-8.
RECEIVING -- Emporia: Woydziak 2-132, Leeds 4-32, Trujillo 2-34, Obermeyer 2-24, Jackson 1-7. Topeka High: Williams 3-28, Alejos 2-20, McDaniel 1-2.
PASSING -- Emporia: Geitz 11-23-0 223 yards. Topeka High: Wheat 6-18-3 51 yards.
