Christine “Chris” Barnes, age 68, retired LPN, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Christine was born September 7, 1953, the daughter of Willard H. and Ina Lou (Conklin) Hilton in Emporia, Kansas.
Chris was preceded in death by her parents; maternal grandmother, Anna Conklin.
Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Steve Barnes, of Wichita; cousin, Peggy Sharp; Peggy’s daughter, Jennifer and husband, James McIntyre; and her sons, Jackson Hirt and Henry McIntyre, all of Overland Park, Kansas; brother-in-law, Russ and wife, Susie Barnes, of Flower Mound, TX; and their daughter, Aubrey Barnes, of Lewisville, Texas; .and cousin, Greg Sharp of Pinetop, AZ.
Celebration of Life service will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, May 23, 2022 at Resthaven Mortuary. Services at Resthaven will be livestreamed via https://www.facebook.com/ResthavenMortuary/
Graveside inurnment will be at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Emporia, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Friends of Felines of Kansas, 8918 W. 21st Street, Wichita, Kansas 67205 and Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market Street, Wichita, Kansas 67203.
