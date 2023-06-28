The USD 253 Board of Education meeting has moved to Walnut Elementary.
The meeting, originally scheduled to be held at the Mary Herbert Education Center, was moved to Walnut following reports of a standoff near Mary Herbert, located at 1700 W 7th Ave.
Law enforcement are on the scene, but the situation remains unknown.
