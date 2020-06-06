The Kansas Legislature convened May 21, the final day of the current legislative session, to pass bills that were left hanging March 19, when legislators departed the Capitol to stay home and help contain the spread of COVID-19.
It was a long session — 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday — during which nine bills passed. I voted in favor of all nine. Only two of those bills passed with fewer than 100 votes in the House, including Senate Sub for HB 2054 (I’ll refer to it going forward as 2054), which revised the Kansas Emergency Management Act (KEMA) among other important items.
Governor Kelly vetoed 2054 on May 26, and she called the legislature back in session June 3 to address what she perceives as the bill’s weakneses. The full 12-page summary of the bill is at Summary Senate Sub for HB 2054.
I take my responsibilities as an elected official seriously, but I give my family higher priority. As such, I will not be able to attend the special session that begins June 3 because I am taking my wife to an out-of-state medical appointment. I will follow the session remotely.
Bill 2054 Changes COVID-19 Emergency Declaration Process
KEMA, a subject of 2054, identifies responsibilities related to declaring a state of disaster emergency, and how a state of emergency can be extended or rescinded. The KEMA statutes have been around for more than 40 years.
Currently, KEMA says the governor can declare a state of disaster emergency at any time he/she determines that a disaster has occurred or is imminent. The initial declaration can last for only 15 days.
If the governor wants to extend the emergency declaration beyond 15 days, the process gets a bit complicated. If the disaster is anything but an animal infectious disease event (COVID-19 obviously is not), then the governor can ask the State Finance Council for only one 30-day extension of the emergency declaration. The State Finance Council can approve the single extension with a majority vote of its eight members. If the governor wants another extension(s) then he/she must call the legislature back to vote on it. However, when legislators are called back for a special session, they are not required to address the reason for being called back, and so can pass any legislation they want or even rescind the emergency declaration.
Bill 2054 changes the process for extending the COVID-19 emergency declaration. Specifically, it says that the governor can ask the State Finance Council for successive 30-day extensions, and a super-majority of the State Finance Council — six of its eight members — is required to approve each extension. That process can remain in place until the 15th day of the next regular legislative session. At that point, the legislature can terminate or provide for another extension of the emergency declaration.
The State Finance Council includes the Governor, Speaker of the House, House Majority Leader, House Minority Leader, House Appropriations Committee Chairman, Senate President, Senate Majority Leader, Senate Minority Leader, and Senate Ways and Means Chairman.
Some have described 2054 as “reining in” the governor. Some believe it was unnecessary. I voted for it because it gives the governor a bit more flexibility by allowing for rolling 30-day extensions of emergency declarations, although the governor would have to ask the State Finance Council to approve each 30-day extension. I think that is a better option now, as opposed to calling the full legislature back for a special session.
KEMA still needs further review and revision. In fact, I spoke during the May 21 House Republican Caucus meeting and on the House floor about how our effort to revise KEMA may make it more difficult for the professionals in our state and local emergency-response centers to do the important work of protecting Kansans.
I also recommended a review of how neighboring states — Nebraska, Missouri, Oklahoma and Colorado — handle emergency declarations. All four do it basically the same way. The governor declares an emergency for whatever duration, and the legislature has the ability to rescind the declaration at any time. There is no interim group, such as our State Finance Council, that stands in for the legislature. Like Governor Kelly, the governors of those states issued executive orders that allow them to implement their COVID-19 responses. Yet those states don’t appear to be changing how their governors can declare an emergency.
I want to know more, and that is why, when I spoke in caucus and on the floor, I urged that a special or standing committee review KEMA to ensure that it does not unnecessarily delay or hamper emergency response.
I am hopeful a compromise is reached on 2054 during the special session.
Rebuilding Kansas Requires Restoring Trust
It has been heartening to watch neighbors across the state pull together on behalf of one another during these past months. But it has been deeply disheartening to witness some make derogatory remarks and ignore basic science and facts, which make it unnecessarily difficult for all of us to bind together as a state and country to contain the virus and restart our economy. It seems to have become great sport on both ends of the political spectrum to see how much mud can be slung and how much damage can be inflicted when criticizing another.
It is not unusual for politicians to be judgmental and partisan. Unfortunately, distrust among opposing camps has become as contagious as the virus. After even the most passionate debate and disagreement, we should be able to sit down together to arrive at solutions for the betterment of Kansans.
Let me give an example. This past weekend, I was on a walk with our dog, and passed a friend’s house. She was in her beautiful garden, and when she saw me, she said, “You know I am very upset about your vote.” I knew she was referring to 2054 as I had seen her earlier post on Facebook. I replied that yes I knew she did not like it, but if she had time later in the morning I would come back and explain the reason for my vote.
We met a little later and had a great conversation. I explained the background on KEMA and the changes that were made and she explained why she thought it was not a good bill. We did not call each other ugly names, nor did we just ignore the other person’s views. We both understood we were not in total agreement and we remained friends. She later remarked on Facebook that the point of our meeting wasn’t to change minds but rather have a civil conversation about our own perspectives. Her comment is what civil discourse is all about.
To rebuild successfully, we must strive for a higher standard and restore trust among us. To that end, several colleagues and I have been meeting to discuss strategies that can help restore civility in our political discourse. These meetings are not designed to encourage everyone to think alike. Rather, the focus is to encourage debate without degrading the opponent.
Let’s work together
It could be a long time before we live our lives as we did Jan. 1. People will continue to get sick. Sadly, some will die. Businesses will struggle. Some will close. These are tragedies, and we should work together to help our fellow citizens survive and thrive. State-level resources that can help are listed at www.kansastogether.com.
Local-level support includes:
The Greater Emporia Disaster Relief Fund, which was formed through the combined efforts of several entities. If your business or non-profit would like to apply, go to www.geadisasterrelieffund.org.
Road to Recovery, which is a plan drafted by community members convened by the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce. It identifies strategies that will help businesses recover and prepare for future disasters, and it will be shared with businesses in the coming weeks. I serve on the Road to Recovery steering committee.
A $2.2 million pledge from Evergy to provide local COVID-19 relief for small businesses and non-profits. Visit www.evergy.com/covid19 for more information.
I hope you, your family and friends are weathering this crisis as well as possible. We will get through it. Let’s work for that time when, once again, we will gather together at a table in a restaurant or coffee shop — with people who see things our way and with people who don’t — to remember this dark time, and recall how we each did our part and trusted each other enough to emerge as better Kansans.
Thank you for placing trust in me. It is an honor to represent you.
