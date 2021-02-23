The Emporia City Commission will receive a 2020 year end financial summary during a 9:30 a.m. Wednesday study session at the Municipal Courtroom.
Finance Director Janet Harrouff is expected to highlight an overall favorable year, considering the challenges presented during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Harrouff will also speak to commissioners about the city’s water and wastewater fund debt.
Other items on the agenda include an update on the UNBOUND Gravel race, a presentation from BG Consultants on a proposed water model, a proposed purchase of actuators and and update on the Rural Housing Incentive District program.
The meeting will be streamed live on the city’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.