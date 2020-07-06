The Emporia Gazette
Reports of gunshots on the east side of Emporia Sunday night were “unfounded” according to the Emporia Police Department.
Around 9:30 p.m. scanner traffic indicated that a possible shooting had taken place in the 500 block of E. Logan Avenue.
Police responded to the incident and an investigation occurred.
“The supervisor on that shift indicated that was investigated and unfounded,” Sergeant Lisa Sage told The Emporia Gazette Monday morning.
The sounds were likely the result of fireworks being shot off for belated Fourth of July celebrations.
