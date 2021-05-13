The Lyon County Commission approved an upgrade to the wi-fi network across all county facilities on Thursday morning.
Chuck Boyce, Lyon County IT Director, said that the IT department had been considering the project for some time but last year the demand for improved wi-fi from several county departments made it clear that upgrades needed to be prioritized.
The new system will allow county employees to connect to the internet wirelessly in all county facilities. It will be incredibly secure while also allowing a public wi-fi so that citizens coming into county facilities can access the internet as well, although this would be limited somewhat.
The total cost for the project will be $92,368.50, with a life expectancy of ten years. The process of installing the new system and bringing everyone online could take a year or more.
The commission also gave direction for starting wage increases at the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center.
Roxanne Van Gundy, LCECC Director, explained that ever since she'd started, the center had been perpetually understaffed. However, recently, she said, there had been a significant drop in the number of quality applicants.
She proposed that the center be allowed to raise the starting wages for the Comm Officer II position from $15.40 to $16.90.
New employees make $15.40 during the three months or so that they undergo training and then receive a raise to $16.90 once they are fully trained. Van Gundy said that there might be an increase in quality applicants if LCECC can market the position at $16.90 immediately.
Right now, LCECC has nine employees and two of them are currently looking for other work. Ideally, LCECC would have 15 full-time employees.
Van Gundy reported that recently her staff had been trained in fire response, which, like medical response, requires 12 hours of continuing education annually and recertification every two years.
Currently, when LCECC staff maintain their medical training and certification, they receive a 50 cent bump in pay. She requested direction to offer an additional 50 cent raise for those who maintain their fire response training and certification, as it doubles the amount of work that needs to be done each year.
She said he hoped that this would help with maintaining the quality staff LCECC already has while recruiting new employees.
The commission agreed to both of Van Gundy's proposals, citing the importance of the work done at LCECC.
The commission also passed a motion restricting travel on Road P from Road 175 to Road 180 on Saturday and Sunday due to the NICA youth mountain bike event at Camp Alexander.
The road will not be closed, but will be limited to local traffic for the safety of those involved in the bike race. Those who live along that road will be able to go to and from their residences but are cautioned to stay vigilant while doing so.
A resolution to close a bridge on Road U north of Road 75 failed to receive a motion. The commission said that the citizens who came out to the road viewing on Wednesday had been respectful yet persuasive. Plans will be made for the bridge to be rebuilt.
