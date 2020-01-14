The Emporia Arts Council brings America’s Got Talent finalists, Catapult to Emporia. Catapult Entertainment will bring their extraordinary show of shadow dancing to ESU’s Albert Taylor Hall on Friday, February 28th at 7:00 PM. Tickets are on sale for $25 per adult and $13 per youth. You may purchase your tickets online at www.emporiaksarts.org or stop by the Emporia Arts Center, 815 Commercial S.
Witness dance and acrobatics as you never have before. By showcasing the human body and its ability to transform, Catapult dancers work behind a screen to create seemingly impossible dancing shadow silhouettes of shapes from the world around us. Be amazed as the delicate human body transforms into a flower, and then morphs into a full-size helicopter right before your eyes. This show will capture the imaginations of young and old, and is recommended for all ages.
Catapult first caught the nation’s attention as finalists on NBC’s America’s Got Talent in 2013. Claiming Heidi Klum and Howard Stern as two of their very first fans, the group has been busy touring the globe capturing thousands of new supporters with their smash hit show of magic shadows. Catapult’s mystifying storytelling dance moves have been featured on Good Morning America, The Conan O Brien Show, the Academy Awards, and many other prestigious programs and events.
"We're turning our bodies into lots of different things. That's the fun. It's like a magic trick where you get to watch how it's done, but you still don't know how it's done.” Adam Battlestein, Catapult entertainment director and professional dancer, said.
Catapult’s theatrical touring production is not just a series of shape transformations. The show is full of humor, emotion, and engaging stories told through music and shadows. Between the delightful stories there are brief moments of poetry or humor which perfectly cleanse the palate and prepare the audience for the next shadow journey. No other company has Catapult’s proprietary technology for creating color shadows, there is no question that Catapult is a rising star with a bright future and the top company of its kind in the world.
Don’t miss Catapult at 7 p.m. Feb. 28, 7:00 pm at ESU’s Albert Taylor Hall. A special thanks goes out to Emporia Arts Council’s sponsors for Catapult: major presenting sponsor, ESB Financial, underwriter, Clint Bowyer Autoplex, and event partner, Edward Jones of Emporia.
