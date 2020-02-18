Lois Ann Wessel Moore Hesterlee

Lois Ann, 82, was born on May 25, 1937 in Emporia, KS. Daughter of Everett and Virginia Wessel, she graduated from Toledo Township High School in 1955. Lois married the love of her life, Edward Moore, in July 1956. Lois worked as a telephone operator with her sister, Doris, before becoming an army wife and mother of five. She then worked as a secretary for her husband’s appliance repair business until his death. Lois later worked as a prison guard at a top security women’s unit in Gatesville, TX. Later becoming a coast to coast truck driver. She grew up on a ranch and would tell you the stories about how she hated getting eggs from the henhouse and about how sometimes you’d get a snake instead. She’d also tell you about walking across the pastures in the snow to get to school. It was a life full of hard work but also filled with lots of love and fun pranks. Lois never knew a stranger and she would chat, tease, and joke around with everyone she met. One time there was a guy wearing a hat that had hair on top of it and she was flicking it with her fingers and laughing. She didn’t have a clue who this man was. He turned around and looked at her and they just started chatting and laughing. Lois passed away, Saturday evening, February 8, 2020 on her sister and best friend Doris’s birthday, for who we are sure was there to greet her at the gates of Heaven. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward M Moore; daughter, Virginia Moore; sons, Edward Jr. and Leslie Moore; parents, Everett and Virginia Wessel; brothers, Bob, Everett and Donald Wessel and sister, Doris Selves; second husband, Lyle Hesterlee. Beloved and survived by son and daughter-in-law, Mr. & Mrs. Dwain Moore of Rowlett, TX and daughter, Susan Moore Ellender of Lebo, KS; grandchildren, Tiffany, Ian, Josh, Chelsea, Ashley & Anthony; 11 great grandchildren; brother and wife, Mr. & Mrs. Glen Dale Wessel; sister-in-law, Mrs. Everett Wessel; brother-in-law, Dexter Moore; adored nieces and nephews, David, Gary, Michael, Todd, Shannon, Darryn, Roy, Ray and Ryan. Family will lay her to rest at the Hillside Cemetery, Saturday the 22nd of February. Immediately following there will be a celebration of life at Lois’s favorite restaurant, Casa Ramos, in Emporia around 12:30.
John 14:1-3 “Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My fathers house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.