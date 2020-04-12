Two people were injured and transported to Newman Regional Health after a rollover accident on the turnpike Sunday.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, around 1 a.m. 21-year-old Addison Julian Scott Letsch of Wichita was heading northbound in a 2003 Chevy passenger car when he fell asleep at mile marker 112.9 and struck the median barrier twice and overturned.
Both Letsch and his passenger, 35-year-old Timothy James Wallace of Topeka, sustained suspected minor injuries and were transported to Newman Regional Health for treatment.
The vehicle was removed from the scene by Flint Hills Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.