Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Thursday
Warrant - arrest, 400 Mechanic St., 9:55 a.m.
Warrant - activity, 500 E. 12th Ave., 11:33 a.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 12:17 p.m.
Citizen community contact, E. 12th Ave. and East St., 12:20 p.m.
Citizen community contact, E. 7th Ave. and Sylvan St., 2:19 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 3:44 p.m.
Violate PFA, information redacted
Criminal threat, 3300 W. 18th Ave., 4:11 p.m.
Citizen community contact, 400 Commercial St., 5:47 p.m.
Disturbance - disorderly conduct, 900 E. 12th Ave., 7:36 p.m.
Traffic stop, 300 Commercial St., 11:39 p.m.
Friday
Non-injury accident, W. 4th Ave. and State St., 5:22 a.m.
Sheriff
Friday
Domestic disturbance, information redacted
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Thursday
Forgery - counterfeiting, 900 Merchant St., 9:25 a.m.
Burglary - late report, 1300 Merchant St., 11:18 a.m.
Friday
Burglary - in progress, 700 E. 12th Ave., 6:40 a.m.
Courts
Carlton T. Johnston, 310 SE Washington St., Loraine, Texas, No driver’s license, no proof insurance, driving under the influence, headlights required, Jan. 31
Joshua A. Rees, 1002 Henry St., Suspended driver’s license, Feb. 6
Jimmy A. Rodriguez, 513 Rural St., Stop sign violation, Feb. 7
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
