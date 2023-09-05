On September 1, 2023, our dear mother, Bernadine M. (Nuessen) Kehres, got her wings and went to walk with the angels. She was 98 years old.
A lifelong resident of Olpe, Kansas, she was born on May 26, 1925, the daughter of Henry and Agnes Nuessen. She married Warren Kehres on April 30, 1949, he preceded her in death on May 2, 1984.
Bernadine loved to cook, garden and travel. She especially loved to quilt and work crossword puzzles, until macular degeneration would no longer allow her. She enjoyed volunteering at Newman Regional Health, Holiday Resort and Meals on Wheels. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School and was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olpe, Happy Homemakers and Flying Needles.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Eugene, Clarence and Leonard Nuessen and sisters Leona Bauer, Irene McClure, Firmina Liggett, and Lenore Rice. She is survived by her son Larry Kehres (Cindy), Olpe, Kansas, daughters Mary Richter, Topeka, Kansas, Patty Boline (Ron), Olathe, Kansas, and Rhonda Malcolm (Tom), Baldwin City, Kansas; grandchildren, Jean (Jeff) Widener, Baldwin City, Kansas, Lindsay (Travis) Bolen, Emporia, Kansas, Matt (Beth) Richter, stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Tacoma, Washington, Brad (Crystal) Boline, Olathe, Kansas, Melissa (Nolan) Lewis, Basehor, Kansas, Dustin (Nicole) Kehres, Leawood, Kansas, William (Elspeth) Malcolm, Sarasota, Florida, Tim (Madison) Malcolm, Tonganoxie, Kansas, and 13 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Mary Ann Coffman, Emporia, Kansas, and many nieces and nephews.
Bernadine spent the last year of her life at Vintage Park in Baldwin City, Kansas. The family would like to thank the staff for the amazing love and compassion she received while living there.
The Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 7, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Olpe, Kansas, with burial following at Maydale Cemetery.
The family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Maydale Cemetery or Olpe Knights of Columbus and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas.
She will be forever missed. Until we meet again…
