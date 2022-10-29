I am very sad to hear the proposed closing of the Emporia Senior Center. It is true there have been financial problems. Back when we learned our money was embezzled and bills were not paid the Board knew we had work ahead of us. We kept the Center open by volunteers from the Board and others who cared. We paid our bills and began to move ahead. We continued Bingo and our Friday night dances. We worked hard and it was working. We felt our seniors deserved a place to enjoy each other. So was it all for naught? I hope not.
Karen Hartenbower
Former Board President
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.